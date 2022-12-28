Vijay’s Thalapathy 67: THIS Sensational Villain Joins Cast Of Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Even as we are awaiting the release of Vijay's next movie Varisu, reports on his next films after that have already started surfacing online. His next movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While we are waiting for more updates about the upcoming movie, it has been revealed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon that he is on board the movie for an important role.

Speaking in a conference with Galata Plus, the director said, "I am in his (Lokesh Kanagaraj) film (Thalapathy 67). I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I'm confirming it here now." Though the director did not reveal his role in the film, it is being reported that he will be seen playing the main antagonist. But let us wait until the makers announce his role officially.

It is also reported that Trisha Krishnan will be brought on board to play the leading lady in the upcoming film. If this report turns out to be true, this film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and Trisha after 14 long years. During several occasions, the actor was asked if she is on board the movie, to which she neither rejected nor agreed but stated that it could be discussed later.

It is anticipated that Thalapathy 67 will officially be launched after Vijay's next film Varisu hits the theaters. A Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama, Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju. The film will be released on January 12 as a Pongal special. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead. Varisu will clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu helmed by H Vinoth. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady. Thunivu is slated for released on January 11.