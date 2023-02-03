Leo Title Reveal: Netizens Compare Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bloody Sweet' Promo To Nagarjuna's Telugu Movie Ghost!

The
title
reveal
of
Thalapathy
Vijay's
upcoming
action
entertainer
under
the
direction
of
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
happened
amid
huge
fanfare
on
February
3.
Referred
to
as
'Thalapathy
67',
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
SS
Lalit
Kumar
and
Jagadish
Palanisamy
under
the
Seven
Screen
Studio.
Trisha
is
roped
in
for
the
film's
female
lead
role.
Thalapathy
Vijay
Leo
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
film's
makers
have
revealed
the
title
with
a
stylish
and
elaborate
promo
featuring
the
actor.
In
the
midst
of
nowhere,
there
is
an
old-fashioned
house
in
which
Vijay
was
shown
selecting
cocoa
beans
and
processing
the
powder
to
turn
into
chocolates.
The
cute
chocolate
factory
is
parallelly
contrasted
by
depicting
a
hardware
set-up
where
Vijay
will
be
seen
making
a
sword
from
scratch.
As
the
chocolate
melts
down
to
the
right
consistency
and
the
sword
gets
ready,
he
dips
the
piping
hot
sword
into
the
chocolate,
calling
it
Bloody
Sweet.
However,
netizens
quickly
spotted
the
similarity
of
the
promo
to
that
of
Akkineni
Nagarjuna's
last
action
film
'The
Ghost',
written
and
directed
by
National
Award
winner,
Praveen
Sattaru
in
2022.
Nagarjuna's
introduction
promo
from
The
Ghost
is
quite
similar,
if
not
the
same
as
that
of
Leo.
Twitter,
Instagram,
and
other
social
media
platforms
are
all
filled
with
reactions
to
the
promo
and
title
reveal,
which
also
include
memes
and
comparisons
between
the
both.
After
the
humonguos
success
of
Kamal
Haasan
starrer
Vikram,
Leo
is
Lokesh's
upcoming
film,
where
he
united
again
with
his
'Master'
actor
Vijay.
The
film
stars
an
ensemble
cast
in
the
form
of
Sanjay
Dutt,
Arjun
Sarja,
Priya
Anand,
Mysskin,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Sandy
Master,
and
Mathew
Thomas
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie
marks
the
fifth
collaboration
between
Trisha
and
Vijay.
The
actress
also
took
part
in
the
recently
held
pooja
ceremony
in
Chennai.
She
then
later
posted
a
pic
of
them
both
and
wrote,
"To
all
those
who
wished,
wanted,
and
prayed,
it
came
true."
Coming
to
Leo's
technical
crew,
the
film's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Manoj
Paramahamsa
and
edited
by
Philomin
Raj.
Musician
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
on
board
for
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film.
According
to
the
makers,
the
film
might
likely
hit
the
screens
on
October
19
this
year.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 20:55 [IST]