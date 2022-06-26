The most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will soon be back on the small screen with its 16th season. Various speculations about the show, especially about its contestants, have already started flying around in the media. One such name to emerge from the incessant chatter is none other than popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Approached For Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16? Details Inside
According to various media reports, the show makers are trying to rope a diverse list of celebs this year to grab maximum eyeballs and increase their viewership. It must be noted that Ashish is famous for his content on video streaming platforms and has a fan huge following among the masses.
As reported by Telly Chekkar, Chanchlani has been approached by Colors TV and is currently in talks with the makers. However, no official confirmation on the same has yet been made by the channel or the social media influencer.
Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?
For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that Ashish has been approached by the makers to appear on the popular reality show. But things didn’t work out and the influencer denied their offer for its previous season.
Meanwhile, many other big TV celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi, and Gashmeer Mahajani among others have been approached for Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan also recently confirmed that he will be returning to host the show. As per the rumours, the show in all likelihood might premiere in October 2022.
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Rajiv Adatia: I Want To Make My Fans And Rohit Shetty Proud
- Salman Khan Confirms Hosting Bigg Boss 16 At IIFA 2022 Interview
- Rakhi Sawant Calls Ritesh Villain; Here's What She Said About Marriage With BF Adil
- Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani Cites Example Of Bigg Boss & Says Audience Loves To Watch People Fight
- Rakhi Sawant's Ex Ritesh Denies All Allegations Against Him; Says He Will File Defamation Case Against Her
- Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Elimination: Kutty Akhil Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show
- Tejasswi Prakash On Karan Kundrra’s Possessive Nature: He Doesn't Allow Me To Sit In His Small Car With Anyone
- Umar Riaz Meets Vidhi Pandya After Bigg Boss 15; Actress Calls Him A ‘Wonderful Host’
- Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's Pic On Paris' Love Lock Bridge Goes Viral; Fans Trend SIDNAAZ JAISA KOI NAHI
- Why Did Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Keep Their Breakup Secret? Insider Reveals
- Bigg Boss Couple Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Have Amicably Parted Ways - Reports
- Vishal Aditya Singh Feels TV Content Has To Grow Or Good Actors Will Move On; Reveals Why He Took Up Parshuram