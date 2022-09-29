The third season again saw a fresh face as a host. This time, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was riding high on KBC's fame, was roped in to host the third season of Bigg Boss in 2009. Known for his iconic style of speaking and strong command of the language, the season remains unforgettable.

Although there have been three hosts before Khan , it was with the entry of the actor that the show clocked the ever highest TRPs for Colors channel. The Indianised version of the Dutch show, Bigg Boss, saw the light of day in 2006 with Arshad Warsi being the first ever anchor. However, for the next season that aired in 2008, Warsi was replaced by actress Shilpa Shetty, who at that time had won the US version of the show, Big Brother. Shilpa brought in good ratings with her effervescent smile and earnest hosting.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to charm the audiences of the small screen with yet another season of the hit reality show Bigg Boss 16. The star's dynamic presence will make sure that you are glued to your seats as he takes a note of the house inmates and their daily activities.

It was in season 4 when superstar Salman Khan helmed the ropes of the dwindling TRPs of the show, and since then, there has been no looking back. Khan hosted Bigg Boss for the first time in 2010 and, reportedly, the particular season raked in the highest ever ratings in the history of Hindi GEC.

In 2011, for the 5th season of the show, actor Sanjay Dutt joined Khan as the host. It remains the only season that had two hosts. Despite several rumours claiming that Salman might quit the franchise, the actor has continuously hosted the show since season 4.

As only a few days are left for the drama to unfold, everybody is zealously anticipating what's in store for them.

Every season brings in unique and interesting concepts, incorporating fun games together with a popular and enthralling ensemble of contestants. This ensures an engaging watch for the audience. However, many may perceive the show's viewership numbers as a result of the presence of these celebrities. But that is not the case.

The controversial show has been running steadfast for all these years because it has Salman Khan at the center stage. The spectrum of human emotions that come out of a single episode, individual ego clashes, and every day conflicts are what keeps viewers' interest intact. The TV reality show indulges its audiences in voyeurism and provides a great premise for gossip. The show's major attraction still remains Salman Khan.

With Big Boss' cult following, the star's celebrity status is a highly dependable pick for the channel. Viewers would tune in during the weekend just to watch Khan deliver justice to the house inmates who caused a ruckus all week.

Salman Khan's way of talking with the Bigg Boss contestants raises the number of viewers for the show. Apart from his massive fan following, the superstar also has a strong friendship with industry insiders, whom he occasionally invites to the show to spice things up. The on-stage camaraderie between Khan and his friends, who mostly appear to promote their upcoming films, is gobbled up by the audience as they joke, play games, and interact with the contestants, which creates a gleeful viewing experience. The melodrama and star-studded weekend episodes easily amplify the traction for the show and channel.

But what truly makes Bigg Boss a tremendous hit amongst the audience is its right mix of contestants, Salman Khan's mannerisms, and the intimidating persona with which he deals with the inmates. He maintains his composure throughout, but on several occasions he loses his cool and slams those contestants who were out of line. All this masala adds up to the dose of extra excitement on the show.

Salman Khan has been in showbiz for over 20 years now and his stardom has made him a household name in India. The kind of brand value Khan commands, makes him the backbone of Big Boss, which ensures the channel and the associated brands grow together. As the show is nearing its grand premiere on October 1, the promotions and daily news updates about the show have already fired up people's excitement. Fans are fervently waiting to see what's in store for them this season.