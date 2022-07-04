Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh AKA Sai Has No Issues Playing A Mother On Screen

Ayesha doesn't have any issue playing a mother on screen, as it is an intrinsic part of the script. However, she added that she doesn't have any clue how this story will be taken forward.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular and top shows on the TRP chart. Ayesha Singh is seen playing the role of Sai (Neil Bhatt aka Virat) in the show. In the show, Sai loses her child and is now ready to have a baby through surrogacy. The current track is keeping the viewers hooked to the show.

The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "This is my first show as a lead actor and I have always been open to enacting any type of role. I may be young but if playing mom is an intrinsic part of the script then I have no problems. I don't feel that actors are typecast anymore. The current track revolves around surrogacy. I don't have any clue as to how it will be taken forward in the future."

Ayesha, who is originally from Agra, is seen playing a Maharastrian girl in the show. Recently, she spoke about her preparation for the same and said that she watched Marathi films before working on the show. She added that since she lived in Mumbai for a long time, it wasn't so tough for her to play the role of Sai.

She concluded by saying, "I watched many Marathi films before working on the show and my interaction with some of my co-actors like Kishori Shahane has also helped me imbibe the Maharashtrian culture. Besides, I have lived in Mumbai for a very long time now, so playing a Maharashtrian wasn't so tough. I used to constantly indulge in good conversation about the food, tastes, preferences about Maharashtrian culture and that's how I learnt a lot of things."