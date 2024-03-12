Udne Ki Aasha | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Ayesha Singh On Special Appearance As Sai: Reliving Days...

Udne Ki Aasha Update: Star Plus is once again delving into uncharted territory with its latest offering, Udne Ki Aasha. Starring Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin and Neha Harsora as Sailee, this new drama on Star Plus promises to unravel the tale of Sachin and Sailee, along with the complexities of their relationships.

UDNE KI AASHA PLOT AND CAST

Set against a Marathi backdrop, Udne Ki Aasha follows the journey of a wife facing hurdles in the form of her uncooperative husband, and her determination to inspire a transformation for the betterment of their family. Kanwar Dhillon portrays Sachin, a taxi driver striving to make ends meet, while Neha Harsora brings to life the character of Sailee, a resourceful florist juggling various small businesses to sustain herself and her household in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

The audience's favourite Ayesha Singh, aka Sai, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, will have a special appearance for the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha. There were speculations earlier about her being part of the show, but finally the rumours are at rest, and it is confirmed that Ayesha Singh will only have a special ppearance.

AYESHA SINGH ON SPECIAL APPEARANCE IN UDNE KI AASHA

Ayesha Singh will be seen doing dhamaal, masti, and dance along with Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). She will be seen reliving her golden days as a Marathi mulgi. The camaraderie of Sai, Sachin, and Sailee is surely going to be worth the wait and going to one kind of experience to witness the trio together. It will be a visual treat for the audience to see their favourite Sai back on television, along with Sachin and Sailee. Gear up for Udne Ki Aasha.

Ayesha Singh, who played Sai in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, "It is going to be a special appearance that I will be a part of and a very nostalgic experience for me. I will be reliving the days of playing Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and going down memory lane. The audience will witness dhamaal and dance as Sailee and Sai don Maharashtrian attire and groove to music. It was a fun experience to associate with Neha Harsora (Sailee) and Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin). Being Sai, I resonate with both Sachin for his Bindaas attitude and Sailee for her patience and the way she tackles every situation. I feel, as an actor, that I was very comfortable working with this duo, and I enjoyed their company on the sets while shooting. Wishing them luck and all the best for Udne Ki Aasha!"

HERE'S WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH UDNE KI AASHA FIRST EPISODE

Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, is scheduled to be broadcasted on Star Plus starting tonight (March 12), airing every day at 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.