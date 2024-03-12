Udne Ki Aasha | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Ayesha Singh On Special Appearance As Sai: Reliving Days...

Udne
Ki
Aasha
Update:
Star
Plus
is
once
again
delving
into
uncharted
territory
with
its
latest
offering,
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Starring
Kanwar
Dhillon
as
Sachin
and
Neha
Harsora
as
Sailee,
this
new
drama
on
Star
Plus
promises
to
unravel
the
tale
of
Sachin
and
Sailee,
along
with
the
complexities
of
their
relationships.
UDNE
KI
AASHA
PLOT
AND
CAST
Set
against
a
Marathi
backdrop,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
follows
the
journey
of
a
wife
facing
hurdles
in
the
form
of
her
uncooperative
husband,
and
her
determination
to
inspire
a
transformation
for
the
betterment
of
their
family.
Kanwar
Dhillon
portrays
Sachin,
a
taxi
driver
striving
to
make
ends
meet,
while
Neha
Harsora
brings
to
life
the
character
of
Sailee,
a
resourceful
florist
juggling
various
small
businesses
to
sustain
herself
and
her
household
in
the
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
The
audience's
favourite
Ayesha
Singh,
aka
Sai,
from
the
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein,
will
have
a
special
appearance
for
the
Star
Plus
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
There
were
speculations
earlier
about
her
being
part
of
the
show,
but
finally
the
rumours
are
at
rest,
and
it
is
confirmed
that
Ayesha
Singh
will
only
have
a
special
ppearance.
AYESHA
SINGH
ON
SPECIAL
APPEARANCE
IN
UDNE
KI
AASHA
Ayesha
Singh
will
be
seen
doing
dhamaal,
masti,
and
dance
along
with
Kanwar
Dhillon
(Sachin)
and
Neha
Harsora
(Sailee).
She
will
be
seen
reliving
her
golden
days
as
a
Marathi
mulgi.
The
camaraderie
of
Sai,
Sachin,
and
Sailee
is
surely
going
to
be
worth
the
wait
and
going
to
one
kind
of
experience
to
witness
the
trio
together.
It
will
be
a
visual
treat
for
the
audience
to
see
their
favourite
Sai
back
on
television,
along
with
Sachin
and
Sailee.
Gear
up
for
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Ayesha
Singh,
who
played
Sai
in
the
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein,
shares,
"It
is
going
to
be
a
special
appearance
that
I
will
be
a
part
of
and
a
very
nostalgic
experience
for
me.
I
will
be
reliving
the
days
of
playing
Sai
from
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Mein
and
going
down
memory
lane.
The
audience
will
witness
dhamaal
and
dance
as
Sailee
and
Sai
don
Maharashtrian
attire
and
groove
to
music.
It
was
a
fun
experience
to
associate
with
Neha
Harsora
(Sailee)
and
Kanwar
Dhillon
(Sachin).
Being
Sai,
I
resonate
with
both
Sachin
for
his
Bindaas
attitude
and
Sailee
for
her
patience
and
the
way
she
tackles
every
situation.
I
feel,
as
an
actor,
that
I
was
very
comfortable
working
with
this
duo,
and
I
enjoyed
their
company
on
the
sets
while
shooting.
Wishing
them
luck
and
all
the
best
for
Udne
Ki
Aasha!"
HERE'S
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
UDNE
KI
AASHA
FIRST
EPISODE
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
produced
by
Rahul
Kumar
Tewary,
is
scheduled
to
be
broadcasted
on
Star
Plus
starting
tonight
(March
12),
airing
every
day
at
9
p.m.,
Monday
through
Sunday.