Teri Meri Doriyaann Leap: Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Co-Star Joins As Sahiba’s New Hero

Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
Update:
A
collaboration
between
Cockrow
Entertainment
and
Shaika
Films,
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
January
last
year
and
has
consistently
entranced
audiences
since
then.
Featuring
Vijayendra
Kumeria
and
Himanshi
Parashar
in
the
lead
roles
of
Angad
and
Sahiba,
the
show
is
not
only
performing
well
on
the
TRP
charts
but
has
also
surpassed
many
prime-time
shows
across
channels.
TERI
MERI
DORIYAANN
LEAP
TWIST
AND
NEW
ENTRY
As
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
remains
among
the
most-watched
shows
on
television,
the
makers
spare
no
effort
in
maintaining
its
entertainment
value
for
their
devoted
fanbase.
With
Garry's
re-entry,
the
hit
drama
is
poised
for
another
significant
development
in
the
upcoming
episodes.
Well,
we're
talking
about
a
time
leap.
The
hit
Star
Plus
show
is
set
to
take
a
leap
of
a
few
years
and
after
which
Angad
and
Sahiba
will
reportedly
be
shown
separated.
Interestingly,
the
latest
development
states
that
a
new
love
interesting
will
be
introduced
opposite
Sahiba
after
the
leap
and
the
makers
have
roped
in
a
talented
actor
for
the
pivotal
part.
We're
talking
about
Neil
Bhatt
and
Ayesha
Singh's
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
co-star
Yogendra
Vikram
Singh.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
talented
actor,
who
essayed
the
role
of
Virat's
(Neil
Bhatt)
brother
and
Patralekha's
(Aishwarya
Sharma)
husband
Samrat,
is
set
to
return
to
Star
Plus
once
again
with
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"The
current
track
in
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
revolves
around
how
Seerat
(Roopam
Sharma)
has
kidnapped
Angad
(Vijayendra
Kumeria)
and
the
entire
family
is
trying
to
search
him.
The
show
is
likely
to
take
a
leap
of
few
years
very
soon.
After
the
leap,
Yogendra
Vikram
Singh
will
play
an
important
role
in
Sahiba's
life.
He
will
play
her
love
interest
after
the
leap.
It
is
an
interesting
role
and
viewers
will
connect
with
his
character
well."
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
his
entry
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers.