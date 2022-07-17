Recently, fans were seen trending her on Twitter as she shared a few bold pictures from a photoshoot to a magazine. Ayesha spoke about photoshoot and called it refreshing.

Ayesha Singh has impressed audience with her amazing performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Sai. The actress has strong fan base who trends her on social media whenever she there is special scenes on the show or whenever she gives exceptional performance.

Ayesha was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "When I was approached by the magazine for being on the cover, I thought to give it a try. They wanted to capture different shades of Ayesha Singh which really made me excited for it. Apart from the same, they actually put it in a lot of trust on me which made me go for it."

When asked if she wanted to shed the on-screen image that's created in GHKPM, the actress said, "I feel, there was no need particularly to do the same. Having said that, an actor plays their onscreen character most of the time and lives that life but when there's an opportunity to do something different, it gets quite refreshing. For me, it was very refreshing to don these looks as the onscreen character can sometime get monotonous and doing something different in between can be a breather."

Advertisement Advertisement

When asked about the best compliment she received from fans, she said that she loves all her fans and everything that they say means a lot to her. She added that she treats all the compliments equally and adore her fans for showering so much love on her, and so can't pin point one comment. She said that most of them said that she looked ravishing and hot.

About her style statement, she said that she likes to dress up according to the occasion and she goes with the flow. She concluded by saying that she is a very casual person, and likes to keep it simple with a t-shirt, denim, a cap or flip-flops.

(Images Source: Ayesha Singh Instagram)