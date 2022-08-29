Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 August 28 Highlights: Faisal Shaikh Gets Eliminated From The Show

Rohit Shetty kickstarted the Sunday episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by playing a prank on Rajiv Adatia. He asked Rajiv to perform a stunt and free Faisal Shaikh from Fear Fanda. The contestant, who did not realise that it was a prank, started the stunt. Later, he realised his mistake. Later, the filmmaker-host went ahead and announced the stunts of the week, involving the contestants who earned Fear Fanda on last episode.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on August 28, Sunday witnessed the elimination of Faisal Shaikh, one of the most-loved contestants of the show. Faisal has thus emerged as the fifth contestant to bid goodbye to the Rohit Shetty show. However, Mr. Faisu's eviction has left his fans and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 audiences, disappointed.

The first stunt had Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik competing against each other. The contestants were asked to hang on a platform, move on the thrust, and press a red button on the edge. Faisu started the stunt first, and complete it successfully in 2 minutes 41 seconds. Malik, on the other hand, 2 minutes 18 seconds. Thus Mohit Malik got relieved from Fear Fanda, while Faisal Shaikh entered the elimination task.

Next, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia came forward to perform on Sunday's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode. In this stunt, the contestants' heads are placed inside a box, and they were asked to open three nuts from the box, using their mouth. The boxes are filled with iguana, snakes, and roaches. Rajiv won the task and got relieved from Fear Fanda, while Nishant entered the elimination task.

Next, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination stunt began with Faisu and Nishant performing a stunt on ice water. The contestants were asked to find a lid from the water, to stop the flow. Nishant completed the task in a shorter time, thus saving himself from eliminations. Faisu, who took more time, got eliminated. Rohit Shetty stated that he is proud of Faisal Shaikh and the duo shared a heartwarming moment, before the contestant bid goodbye.