Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani Makes Heroic Entry, His Scene With Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Goes Viral

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to take a generation leap soon. While the makers are busy chalking out the track for the leap, Hiten Tejwani has made a heroic entry in the romantic drama. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant's scene with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is going viral on the internet. Drop everything and check out the clip right here.

BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 VIRAL VIDEO

Hiten Tejwani made a heroic entry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, leaving the audience awestruck. However, there's a big twist. Both Lakhan and Ram are unware that they are siblings. While one is reach, the another has lived in chawls. Their mother couldn't come in front of them as she didn't wish to reveal her identity.

Lakhan and Ram engaged in a war of words after the former said that he won't allow someone to ruin Avni's lives. Lakhan even threatened to hit Ram after the latter caught him by his collar. The duo took potshots at each other, leaving the other family members shocked.

Hiten's scene with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is going viral on Twitter and Instagram.

The official Twitter handle of Sony TV released a new promo along with the caption, "Do bhaiyon ke beech chhidi hai jung, ab Ram ki zindagi mein kaunsi nayi chunauti aayegi? Dekhiye #RayaKaSafar #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par." Check out the promo right here!

DISHA PARMAR, NAKUUL MEHTA QUIT BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2

Disha and Nakuul, who playes the respective roles of Priya and Ram Kapoor in BALH 2, have confirmed their exit from the show. While Ekta Kapoor tried her best to convince them to stay in the show, the duo decided to move on.

The two co-stars are not comfortable playing parents to grown-ups at this stage of their career and hence, they decided to quit Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

ABOUT BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2

The romantic drama, which is the second installment of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, went on air in August 2021. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor, who is also the producer of Dharam Patnii, Naagin 6, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Parineetii. The show will soon take a generation leap following which Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will make an exit.

Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that Niti Taylor has been approached to play the female lead after the show takes a leap. There's no official confirmation about the same. The Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actress was last seen on the small screen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which beamed on Colors channel.

Niti Taylor was evicted from the dance-based reality show along with Nia Sharma in a double elimination. Her eviction surprised the audience as she won hearts with her amazing performances on the dance floor.

Stay tuned for more telly updates.