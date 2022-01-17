Nakuul Mehta’s Wife Jankee Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Him, Shares Cute Unseen Pics

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta turned a year older today (January 17). On the special occasion, his wife Jankee shared a series of adorable unseen pictures and a heartfelt note on social media.

On the occasion of Nakuul’s 39th birthday, Jankee took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of cute pictures with their sob Sufi. She also wrote, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby @nakuulmehta” Check out the post below:

As soon as Jankee made the birthday post, several TV celebs and industry friends dropped their heartfelt wishes for Nakuul in the comments section. Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami, Ashlesha Savat among others sent their love and best wishes to the actor.

Meanwhile, Nakuul and Jankee made a cute happy post with each other a few days ago. The couple were seen having some fun while they sang and danced together. Take a look at their amusing video below:

On the personal front, Nakuul is currently seen as Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar. The show recently crossed the 100 episodes' mark of the show and the actors were seen thanking their fans on social media.

It must also be noted that the last few days had been tough for Nakuul owing to him and his son Sufi testing positive for COVID-19. However, both father and son have recovered now.