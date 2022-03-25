Disha Parmar Feels Women Are More Bitchy And Rude Than Men; Husband Rahul Vaidya Reacts

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar is known for expressing her thoughts openly on social media. Recently, the diva took to Twitter and expressed her displeasure over some women's behaviour. In her recent tweet, Disha said that she finds women 'bitchy and rude' than men. For the unversed, this anger came from Disha after she received some hate messages from women on social media.

Disha Parmar tweeted, "Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be! Like ! Relax Lady! #just." (sic) Well, her tweet went viral on social media, and many people expressed their disagreement over the same. However, on the other hand, her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya was curious to know the reason behind her tweet.

Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be!

Like ! Relax Lady! #just — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) March 23, 2022

He replied to her by tweeting, "Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe..." To Rahul's tweet, Disha Parmar revealed the reason behind her tweet and stated that it was just an observation as she received some bad things from women.

Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe… https://t.co/hCGYBJDN01 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 23, 2022

Disha tweeted, "Lol. No one in particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women 😰 Not 1 single man!"

Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women 😰

Not 1 single man! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) March 24, 2022

A few days ago, Disha Parmar grabbed everyone's eyeballs when she appeared with Rahul Vaidya in an oversized shirt. Many people speculated that she is pregnant, however, she dismissed such rumours and revealed that it was just an oversized shirt and would never be wearing it again.

EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2's Pranav Misshra On His Bond With Disha Parmar: I Call Her 'Didi' Off-Screen As Well

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Shubhaavi Choksey Reacts To The Comparison Of Disha-Nakuul With Ram-Sakshi

Talking about her ongoing show, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also stars Nakuul Mehta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Sneha Namanandi, Aanchal Khurana, Ajay Nagrath and others in key roles.