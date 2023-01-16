After BALH 2, Ekta Kapoor’s Hit ‘Bhagya’ Show To Take Generation Leap; Lead Actor Planning To QUIT?

Sony
TV's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
featuring
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
in
the
lead
roles
of
Ram
and
Priya
respectively,
is
set
to
take
a
generation
leap
soon.
As
reported
earlier,
the
lead
couple
has
left
the
show
and
the
development
has
left
their
fans
said.
BALH
2
is
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor
and
the
makers
have
reportedly
roped
in
Niti
Taylor
and
Randeep
Rai
as
the
new
lead
couple.
While
viewers
are
yet
to
accept
it,
another
popular
show
produced
by
the
TV
czarina
is
taking
a
generation
leap.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
a
generation
leap
will
soon
be
introduced
in
one
of
the
hit
'Bhagya'
shows
currently
airing
on
ZEE
TV.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Generation
Leap
In
Kundali
Bhagya
Well,
we're
talking
about
Kumkum
Bhagya
spin-off
Kundali
Bhagya.
Featuring
Shraddha
Arya
and
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
in
the
lead
roles
of
Preeta
and
Karan
respectively,
the
show
premiered
in
July
2017
and
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
hit.
Later,
Dheeraj
quit
the
show
and
the
makers
introduced
Shakti
Arora
as
the
new
male
lead.
Story
To
Move
Forward
By
20
Years
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
Kundali
Bhagya
is
set
for
a
generation
leap
and
is
expected
to
move
forward
by
20
years.
Looks
like
Shraddha
Arya
will
continue
to
be
a
part
of
the
show
after
the
leap.
Shraddha
Arya
To
Continue
While
Shakti
Arora
May
Quit
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"Shraddha
will
be
staying
post
the
leap
and
play
the
mother
of
the
new
generation
while
Shakti
Arora
is
keen
on
quitting
the
show." However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Shakti
Arora’s
Entry
In
Kundali
Bhagya
For
the
unversed,
Shakti
Arora
entered
Kundali
Bhagya
earlier
this
year
after
Dheeraj's
exit.
While
the
actor
was
initially
introduced
as
a
new
character
named
Suraj,
later
it
was
revealed
that
he's
none
other
than
Karan
who
had
lost
his
memory.
While
viewers
are
now
liking
his
pairing
with
Shraddha,
he
might
leave
the
show
soon
due
to
the
generation
leap.
