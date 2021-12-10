EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2’s Pranav Misshra On His Bond With Disha Parmar: I Call Her ‘Didi’ Off-Screen As Well

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is receiving positive response from the audience. Notably, viewers are very much fond of the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair Ram and Priya played by Nakuul and Disha respectively. Apart from the lead pair, the supporting cast also gets recognition for their performances.

Especially, the brother-sister bond which is shown between Pranav Misshra and Disha Parmar is one of the highlights of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Their brother-sister like chemistry is being loved by all. Recently, Pranav Misshra, who is essaying the role of Akki aka Akshay in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which he opened up about his off-screen bond with on-screen sister Disha Parmar.

Pranav Misshra said, "I share a very strong bond with Disha Parmar off-screen. I call her Didi off-screen as well. She gives me an elder sister like feeling, hence, our chemistry effectively reflects on-screen. She is a great actress and gives a very good reaction to our scene. Our scenes look real because we share a brother-sister like bond off-screen."

Talking about Pranav Misshra, he is paired opposite Sneha Namanandi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. A few days ago, he refuted the rumours about the show going off-air. The actor has also featured in shows like Internet Wala Love, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Jodha Akbar, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and so on.

BALH 2 also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, Anjum Fakih, Aman Maheshwari, Kanupriya Pandit, Alefia Kapadia, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana and others in key roles. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a reboot version of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The Ekta Kapoor show was a big hit on Indian television 10 years ago.