Bigg Boss 16: Loved Priyanka Choudhary's Weekend Ka Vaar Lehenga? Cost Of Her Outfit Will Blow Your Mind

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary has been hogging all the limelight, courtesy of her opiniated nature and resilience. Fans have already hailed her as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 as they believe that she has showcased her best side in Salman Khan's reality show. From locking horns with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam to taking stands for her friend Tina Datta, the TV diva has been grabbing eyeballs with her actions in the BB 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY LEHENGA COST IS...

Love or hate but you cannot debate that Priyanka Choudhary is the fashionista of Bigg Boss 16. From wearing stylish western wear to donning Indian attires, the Udaariyaan actress has managed to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. When it comes to making a strong style statement, PCC always bags the top spot in Bigg Boss 16.

Are you also crushing over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's latest look in Weekend Ka Vaar? The talented actress donned a stylish brown sleeveless lehenga, teaming it up with elegant jewellery. Planning to recreate her look?

Well, you need to opt for a beautiful bun and go for glowsy makeup as Priyanka also sported a similar look. Can you guess the price of the lehenga that Priyanka Choudhary wore during the Weekend Ka Vaar? Be ready for a surprise as the cost will blow your mind.

A little birdie exclusively told Filmibeat, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team is leaving no stone to curate the best dresses for her. The recent lehenga that she donned during the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 16 was designed by a popular label. The cost of the lehenga is Rs 85,000."

Priyanka Choudhary was seen wearing the same lehenga when she auditioned for Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, recreating a scene from Sanaya Irani and Ashish Sharma's Rangrasiya along with Shiv Thakare.

BIGG BOSS 16 TICKET TO FINALE

Priyanka Choudhary locked horns with Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to point out 10 rules that were broken during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's captaincy. While the trio supported Nimrit, Priyanka was the only who said that winning the Ticket to Finale is not a cakewalk and one must earn.

The Udaariyaan star received praises from all the corners for voicing her opinion and trying to compete for the finalist spot. Priyanka and Sumbul even engaged in a war of words during the segment in Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The grand finale of Salman Khan's show will air on Colors channel next month. The final episode will telecast on January 12, 2023. Salman Khan is reportedly not hosting Bigg Boss 16 for the next two weeks due to his prior commitments. Farah Khan and Karan Joha are rumoured to be hosting the show for one week each.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will return to the show to host the grand finale episode.

