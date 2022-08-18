The actress recently spoke to Filmibeat exclusively and here are the excerpts.

Actress Rashi Singh, known for her impressive performance in the Telugu film Sashi, started her career at the age of 14. Willing to do the author-backed roles in different genres, she has a lineup of films that includes Prem Kumar with Santhosh Shobhan and another project with Naveen Chandra under the prestigious banner UV Creations. Also, she recently signed a film with young talent Shiva Kandukuri. Besides genres, Rashi also wants to explore films in different languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

1. How and when did this passion for movies start in you?

When I was just 14 Years Old, 'I wanna become a heroine' is what I used to answer when someone asked me what I wanna become when I grow up. Even my mom had this interest when she was young, maybe her dream came true through me.

2. You started your career at 14. Why did you have to leave the industry, look out for a job and come back?

I felt I was too young to pursue this career as I used to manage modelling and education. Eventually, I decided to support my family and be self-dependent by going to a job. It was then that I shifted to Hyderabad and got a chance to be in movies.

3. What do you consider while saying yes to a project?

I look at the scope of my performance in the story besides the screen time. I don't prefer much to play just glamourous roles, instead I wish to perform as an actor. Even the crew & director would be my reasons to say okay to a project.

4. What's your take on nepotism and casting couch in the industry?

Both do exist & I feel I've been lucky. If I had a kid, I would help my kid achieve in every way possible, but blocking someone's way or opportunity is what I wouldn't support. Snatching someone's chance just because they're an outsider isn't good. Also, I've never faced any casting couch issue or any other issues in the Telugu industry. They've welcomed and accepted me warmly.

5. Are you interested in doing female-oriented films?

I'm very much interested in playing female-oriented films. Earlier, there was no market for such films but now with big OTT platforms, people are liking the content and are giving less preference to stardom.

6. Who's your favourite director? Whom do you wish to work with in near future?

Not just me, but most of India's favourite director is SS Rajamouli garu now. Even the biggest of the biggest actors want to work with him. I wish that to happen someday soon.

7. Do you have any dream role?

Since my childhood, I had this wish to play a role like Deepika in Om Shanti Om.

8. What are your next films?

I finished Prem Kumar with Santhosh Shoban as the lead, it's in post-production now. I did a movie with Naveen Chandra under UV creations, ready to release. Another untitled project with Siva Kandukuri. These 3 movies are of different genres. I would like to explore different genres of movies and also complete comedy entertainers, Rom-com excites me as an actor.