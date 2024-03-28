Emraan Hashmi Shares First Look From OG, To Play Omi Bhau In Next Project After Showtime & Ae Watan Mere Watan
Emraan Hashmi's acting versatility is in the spotlight with performances in 'Showtime' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. His Tollywood debut in 'OG' alongside Pawan Kalyan marks a significant chapter in his career, highlighting his ability to adapt and excel in diverse roles.
Emraan
Hashmi's
versatility
as
an
actor
is
currently
the
talk
of
the
town,
thanks
to
his
compelling
performances
in
'Showtime'
and
'Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan',
both
of
which
are
available
on
OTT
platforms.
In
'Showtime',
Hashmi
brings
to
life
the
character
of
Raghu
Khanna,
a
brash
Bollywood
producer.
On
the
flip
side,
in
'Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan',
he
portrays
Ram
Manohar
Lohia,
a
significant
freedom
fighter
and
activist.
These
roles
showcase
his
range
and
have
left
audiences
deeply
impressed.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
Emraan
Hashmi
recently
unveiled
his
first
look
from
the
highly
anticipated
Telugu
film
'OG'.
This
project
is
particularly
special
as
it
marks
his
debut
in
Tollywood.
In
'OG',
Hashmi
will
be
seen
as
'Omi
Bhau’,
sharing
the
screen
with
Pawan
Kalyan
for
the
first
time.
This
collaboration
has
created
a
buzz
among
fans,
eagerly
waiting
to
see
the
duo
in
action.
Beyond
'OG',
Hashmi
has
an
exciting
lineup
of
projects.
He
is
set
to
appear
in
'Goodachari
2'
and
'Ground
Zero'.
Directed
by
Sujeeth,
'OG'
is
just
one
of
the
many
projects
that
have
Hashmi
fans
eager
for
more
of
his
work.
His
foray
into
the
Telugu
film
industry
with
such
significant
roles
signals
a
new
chapter
in
his
career.
Emraan
Hashmi's
journey
from
playing
a
Bollywood
producer
in
'Showtime'
to
a
freedom
fighter
in
'Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan',
and
now
venturing
into
Tollywood
with
'OG',
showcases
his
dynamic
ability
to
adapt
and
excel
in
diverse
roles.
Fans
and
critics
alike
are
looking
forward
to
witnessing
the
new
dimensions
he
brings
to
his
characters
in
his
upcoming
films.