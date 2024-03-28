Emraan Hashmi Shares First Look From OG, To Play Omi Bhau In Next Project After Showtime & Ae Watan Mere Watan

Emraan Hashmi's versatility as an actor is currently the talk of the town, thanks to his compelling performances in 'Showtime' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', both of which are available on OTT platforms. In 'Showtime', Hashmi brings to life the character of Raghu Khanna, a brash Bollywood producer. On the flip side, in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', he portrays Ram Manohar Lohia, a significant freedom fighter and activist. These roles showcase his range and have left audiences deeply impressed.



Adding to the excitement, Emraan Hashmi recently unveiled his first look from the highly anticipated Telugu film 'OG'. This project is particularly special as it marks his debut in Tollywood. In 'OG', Hashmi will be seen as 'Omi Bhau’, sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. This collaboration has created a buzz among fans, eagerly waiting to see the duo in action.

Beyond 'OG', Hashmi has an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to appear in 'Goodachari 2' and 'Ground Zero'. Directed by Sujeeth, 'OG' is just one of the many projects that have Hashmi fans eager for more of his work. His foray into the Telugu film industry with such significant roles signals a new chapter in his career.

Emraan Hashmi's journey from playing a Bollywood producer in 'Showtime' to a freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', and now venturing into Tollywood with 'OG', showcases his dynamic ability to adapt and excel in diverse roles. Fans and critics alike are looking forward to witnessing the new dimensions he brings to his characters in his upcoming films.