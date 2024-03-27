Cinematic Drama At Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's Secret Wedding In Wanaparthy Temple; Read Full Story HERE

Drama
At
Sri
Ranganayaka
Swamy
Temple
For
Aditi
Rao-Siddharth's
Wedding:
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth
tied
the
nuptial
knot
and
entered
wedlock
on
March
27
in
a
secret
ceremony
that
took
place
at
a
temple
in
Telangana.
The
development
came
as
a
surprise
and
sweet
shock
to
the
actors'
fans.
On
the
same
day,
entertainment
headlines
are
filled
with
news
articles
about
the
couple's
hush-hush
wedding
that
took
place
at
Sri
Ranganayaka
Swamy
temple
in
Srirangapuram
village
of
Wanaparthy
district
in
Telangana.
According
to
the
available
information,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
who
has
a
Nizam
royal
connection
through
her
mother,
belongs
to
the
region
and
therefore
opted
to
get
married
at
their
family's
sentimental
temple.
They
reportedly
followed
Telugu
Hindi
traditions
for
the
marriage
ceremony.
Drama
At
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
&
Siddharth's
Wedding
A
few
hours
after
the
news
broke
about
their
wedding,
there
was
also
a
detail
that
raised
a
few
eyebrows.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth
went
ten
steps
ahead
to
hide
details
about
their
wedding
as
much
as
the
main
priests
at
the
temple
were
also
uninformed.
According
to
the
Sri
Ranganayaka
temple
management,
they
were
informed
that
a
film
shoot
was
going
to
take
place
inside
the
temple
and
the
priests
were
asked
to
stay
away
from
the
premises.
In
addition,
the
couple
also
flew
down
a
set
of
priests
from
Tamil
Nadu
to
perform
the
wedding
rituals
and
finish
them,
as
per
the
tradition.
The
priests
of
Sri
Ranganayaka
Swamy
temple
were
in
complete
ignorance
of
the
entire
event.
Reports
claimed
that
the
local
priests
were
shocked
and
upset
after
learning
about
the
incident.
They
felt
cheated
by
Aditi
and
Siddharth,
allegedly.
After
dating
for
a
couple
of
years
and
living
together
for
some,
Siddharth
and
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
finally
tied
the
knot,
suddenly.
They
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
their
relationship
although
their
social
media
posts
screamed
their
love
for
each
other.
Earlier,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
married
Satyadeep
Mishra,
who
is
now
married
to
Designer
Masaba
Gupta.
Siddharth
is
said
to
have
divorced
his
first
wife
decades
ago
and
also
dated
Soha
Ali
Khan
before
breaking
up.
He
also
had
a
past
with
actress
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu.