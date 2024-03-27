Aditi Rao Hydari Marries Beau Siddharth In A Hush-Hush Ceremony At THIS Temple In Telangana? All We Know

Aditi
Rao
Hydari
&
Siddharth
Tie
The
Knot:
The
season
of
weddings
seems
to
be
unending
this
summer
for
the
actors
and
actresses.
The
latest
rumour
in
Tinsel
Town
is
about
the
wedding
of
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
her
beau
Siddharth,
well-known
actors
in
India
across
languages.
If
the
reports
are
anything
to
go
by,
the
duo
tied
the
nuptial
knot.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth,
who
are
seeing
each
other
for
a
long
time
now,
have
reportedly
decided
to
officiate
their
relationship
by
taking
the
plunge.
They
got
married
in
a
strictly
private
affair
at
a
temple
in
Wanaparthy,
Telangana.
According
to
the
information
that
is
now
going
viral
on
social
media
platforms,
Siddharth
and
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
got
married
at
the
Srirangapuram
villages's
Sri
Ranga
Nayaka
Swamy
temple.
While
it
is
rumoured
that
this
is
Siddharth's
third
marriage,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
was
previously
married
to
Satyadeep
Mishra,
who
is
now
married
to
Designer
Masaba
Gupta.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
met
Satyadeep
Mishra
when
she
was
17
and
got
married
to
him
at
the
age
of
24.
They
kept
their
relationship
a
secret
and
both
of
them
pursued
acting
careers.
However,
they
split
after
mutual
consent.
Later,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
was
in
a
couple
of
relationships
but
Siddharth,
although
she
didn't
openly
accept
that
they
were
both
dating
each
other,
made
public
appearances
together.
Especially,
when
the
duo
walked
hand-in-hand
to
actor
Sharwanand's
engagement
ceremony,
everyone
believed
that
they
would
soon
get
married.
On
the
other
hand,
whenever
the
duo
was
spotted
out
and
about
in
Mumbai,
Chennai,
and
Hyderabad,
they
avoided
questions
about
their
relationship.
Aditi
and
Siddharth
didn't
stop
displaying
their
affection
through
social
media
posts,
which
sealed
it
for
the
onlookers
and
fans.
Now
that
the
duo
is
married,
their
pictures
as
a
man
and
wife
are
yet-to-be
revealed.
