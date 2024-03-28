Aditi Rao Hydari Shares First PIC With Siddharth After Their Secret Wedding News Goes Viral; Says, He Said Yes

Aditi
Rao
Hydari
&
Siddharth
Announce
Engagement:
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
her
boyfriend
Siddharth
are
now
married
officially.
The
'Heeramandi'
actress,
who
skipped
the
promotional
event
on
March
27
in
Mumbai
reportedly
tied
the
nuptial
knot
in
a
traditional
South-Indian
style
Hindu
wedding
on
March
27.
But,
the
actress
sprung
a
surprise
for
her
fans
with
her
latest
post
that
clarified
the
news
about
their
secret
wedding.
Best
wishes
are
pouring
in
and
the
comment
box
is
overflowing
with
such
congratulatory
messages
from
her
fans,
friends,
and
celebrities.
The
post
is
now
going
viral.
The
wedding
allegedly
took
place
secretly
with
only
a
few
close
family
and
friends
at
the
Sri
Ranganayaka
Swamy
temple
in
Wanaparthy
district
of
Telangana.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari's
ancestors
belonged
to
the
Wanaparthy
region
ruled
by
the
Nizams.
Looks
like
the
couple
only
got
engaged
for
now.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
&
Siddharth
Share
Engagement
Picture
Taking
to
their
social
media
handles,
both
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth
have
posted
a
picture
of
them
flashing
their
engagement
rings,
confirming
their
wedding,
and
wrote,
'She
Said
Yes!'
and
'He
Said
Yes!',
with
a
caption
that
read
'E.N.G.A.G.E.D.'
Check
out
the
post
below.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
met
Satyadeep
Mishra
when
she
was
17
and
got
married
to
him
at
the
age
of
24.
They
kept
their
relationship
a
secret
and
both
of
them
pursued
acting
careers.
However,
they
split
after
mutual
consent.
Siddharth,
who
was
said
to
be
divorced
once,
dated
many
actresses
including
Soha
Ali
Khan,
after
his
successful
'Rang
De
Basanti'
phase,
Samantha,
and
Shruti
Haasan.
After
working
together
on
'Maha
Samudram'
Telugu
movie,
the
duo
started
seeing
each
other
seriously
and
lived
together.
Now
they
are
officially
engaged.
Later,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
was
in
a
couple
of
relationships
but
Siddharth,
although
she
didn't
openly
accept
that
they
were
both
dating
each
other,
made
public
appearances
together.
Especially,
when
the
duo
walked
hand-in-hand
to
actor
Sharwanand's
engagement
ceremony,
everyone
believed
that
they
would
soon
get
married.
On
the
other
hand,
whenever
the
duo
was
spotted
out
and
about
in
Mumbai,
Chennai,
and
Hyderabad,
they
avoided
questions
about
their
relationship.
Aditi
and
Siddharth
didn't
stop
displaying
their
affection
through
social
media
posts,
which
sealed
it
for
the
onlookers
and
fans.