Liger Distributors Lose About 50-75 % Of Investment; To Meet Producer-Director Puri Jagannadh?

Puri Jagannadh's most anticipated project written, directed, and produced by him in association with Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar, Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda bombed at the box office. The movie made so much noise ahead of its theatrical release. The team toured as many as 17 major cities in India from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari, promoting their film. The attitude of Vijay Deverakonda during promotions of the film caught the attention of the public and fans for all the wrong reasons.

However, owing to the film's poor performance and negative response, the producers and distributors, who have invested their money and hopes in Vijay's stardom are now in a fix over incurring severe losses. The film, which was reportedly made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore is said to have left the investors in a minimum loss of about 50 % to 75%.