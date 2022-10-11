Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional While Addressing Liger's Failure; 'We All Have Not-So-Good Days'

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film Liger alongside Ananya Panday. Unfortunately, the Karan Johar production upon its release, was panned by the critics and turned out to be one of the biggest disasters at the box office this year.

Since then, Vijay has mostly kept away from social media barring a couple of occasions. However, he recently made an appearance at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. While collecting the Youth icon of South Indian cinema (male) award at the event, the actor addressed the failure of his last release Liger.

An emotional Vijay revealed that he wasn't keen to attend the award function as he has lately been in low spirits.

The actor said in his acceptance speech, "We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up... And today I actually maybe didn't want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made," he said in his acceptance speech.

Have a look at the video

As soon as this video surfaced on social media, Vijay's fans offered support to him. A netizen wrote, "He will rise stronger, always with you Anna." Another one commented, "I can feel his pain."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is also grabbing headlines for his rumoured relationship with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the duo was spotted at Mumbai airport which led to speculations that they were heading to Maldives together.