Vijay Devarakonda And Ranveer Singh Pose Together In UFC Lightweight Championship

It was during the promotion of Liger that the audience witnessed the interesting and brotherly rapport between Vijay Devarakonda and Ranveer Singh. The duo quipped with each other as Ranveer made fun of Vijay wearing slippers in the film's promotional event, and later the duo was seen dancing to the movie's songs. Recently, the camaraderie between the two was witnessed again as Vijay shared a pic of the two posing with each other in a UFC championship match.

On Monday, Vijay Devarakonda was in Abu Dhabi to attend the UFC Lightweight Championship. There he met the Gully Boy actor and the two got along very well. The duo then clicked a pic in an MMA pose which Vijay later shared on his Instagram profile. Along with the pic, Vijay added the caption, "Good Company. Great Fights. Epic Night! #InAbuDhabi @vistabudhabi #YasIsland @ufc." Ranveer Singh replied to the post as soon as it was uploaded by saying, "My G!"

Vijay was last seen in the sports-action film Liger in which he starred opposite Ananya Pandey. Vijay prepared for the film by undergoing extensive mixed martial arts training. He will be next seen in the pan-India film Jana Gana Mana which is slated to be an action thriller. The actor is also working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic drama Khusi.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will appear next in Rohit Shetty's period comedy Cirkus in which he will star alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

