 KGF (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 5: This Yash Starrer Continues Its Dream Run At The Box Office

KGF (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 5: This Yash Starrer Continues Its Dream Run At The Box Office

    Excel Entertainment's ambitious Kannada film, KGF, starring Kannada superstar Yash is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has raced ahead of its competitors. The film traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.

    The Hindi version of KGF had grossed an opening collection of Rs. 2.10 crores on Friday. With positive word-of-mouth, the film surpassed all expectations and collected Rs. 3 crores on Saturday and Rs. 4.10 crores on Sunday. The film held strong on Monday as well and minted Rs. 2.90 crores.

    KGF (Hindi) saw an increase in business owing to Christmas on Tuesday and minted Rs. 4.35 crores. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 16.45 crores.

    KGF Five-Days Box Office Collection

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF continues its upward trend... Day 5 [#Christmas] is bigger than Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4, which is a rarity... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 16.45 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

    Yash Is Gratified With The Positive Response To KGF

    The actor was quoted as saying, "I won't say that doing better than a Shah Rukh Khan film is something I aspire to do. Ideally, I would want both the films to do well."

    The Film Has Received A Thumbs Up In The North As Well

    " The way north Indian audiences have responded has surprised all of us in the KGF team. In north India they don't know who I am, yet they are clapping and cheering at my entry," Yash was quoted as saying.

    Did He Expect This Level Of Success For KGF?

    "We knew we had made a film that would do us proud. We wanted to take Kannada cinema to another level. So far we were seen as underdogs. We wanted that to end. And we've succeeded in doing that."

    The Hindi, Telugu & Tamil Versions Of KGF Were Not Treated As Dubbed Products

    "We worked really hard on the dubbing end to ensure there were no overlaps in the lip-sync. Also the cultural references in the dialogues had to be changed. Certain words and phrases in Kannada have an entirely different connotation in Tamil or Hindi," added Yash.

    Decoding The Success Of KGF

    Trade analyst Amod Mehra was quoted as saying, "After the success of Baahubali, more and more south Indian films are being dubbed in Hindi. The success of KGF proves the point that if the content is good, then even if the film is dubbed it makes no difference."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 13:23 [IST]
