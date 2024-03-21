A Decade Of 'Ankhon Dekhi': Reflecting On Its Impact And Legacy

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the beloved film "Ankhon Dekhi," a creation that captivates audiences with its relatable characters and engaging humor. Released in 2014, this film has not only found a special place in viewers' hearts but also earned critical acclaim, securing awards like the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film and Best Story in 2015, and the Screen Award for Best Ensemble Cast in 2015.



Helmed by the talented Rajat Kapoor, a three-time National Award-winning filmmaker, "Ankhon Dekhi" stars Sanjay Mishra as Raje Bauji, a man in his late fifties. The story unfolds in Old Delhi, where Raje Bauji's life takes a dramatic turn, leading him on a humorous journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Rajat Kapoor, who also contributed as a writer and actor for the film, expressed his emotional connection with "Ankhon Dekhi," highlighting the collective effort and magic that brought the film to life.

The cast includes notable names like Taranjit Kaur, Namit Das, Maya Sarao, and others, with Seema Pahwa delivering a compelling performance as the family's matriarch. Seema Pahwa and Sanjay Mishra shared their gratification for the project, emphasizing the enriching experience and the unique opportunity it presented for in-depth character portrayal.

Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films, reflected on the film's lasting impact, expressing pride in it being the first film produced under the Drishyam banner. He highlighted the studio's dedication to presenting authentic, entertaining stories. To celebrate this milestone, Drishyam Films has introduced a new limited edition illustrated poster of "Ankhon Dekhi," designed by Shiraz of the Khwab Tanha artists' collective.

Drishyam Films, established by Manish Mundra, has been recognized globally for its contribution to cinema, with Mundra being listed among Variety Magazine's Top 10 Producers to Watch Out For in 2017. The studio is committed to supporting Indian independent cinema and producing content that resonates on a global scale. Their portfolio includes acclaimed titles like "Masaan," "Newton," and "Kaamyaab," showcasing the rich diversity of Indian storytelling.

The journey of "Ankhon Dekhi" from its release to becoming a cherished story ten years later highlights the film's universal appeal and the timeless nature of its narrative. It remains a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact of cinema in reflecting the complexities of life through a lens of humor and warmth.