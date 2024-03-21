A Decade Of 'Ankhon Dekhi': Reflecting On Its Impact And Legacy

Today
marks
the
10th
anniversary
of
the
beloved
film
"Ankhon
Dekhi," a
creation
that
captivates
audiences
with
its
relatable
characters
and
engaging
humor.
Released
in
2014,
this
film
has
not
only
found
a
special
place
in
viewers'
hearts
but
also
earned
critical
acclaim,
securing
awards
like
the
Filmfare
Critics
Award
for
Best
Film
and
Best
Story
in
2015,
and
the
Screen
Award
for
Best
Ensemble
Cast
in
2015.
Helmed
by
the
talented
Rajat
Kapoor,
a
three-time
National
Award-winning
filmmaker,
"Ankhon
Dekhi" stars
Sanjay
Mishra
as
Raje
Bauji,
a
man
in
his
late
fifties.
The
story
unfolds
in
Old
Delhi,
where
Raje
Bauji's
life
takes
a
dramatic
turn,
leading
him
on
a
humorous
journey
of
self-discovery
and
acceptance.
Rajat
Kapoor,
who
also
contributed
as
a
writer
and
actor
for
the
film,
expressed
his
emotional
connection
with
"Ankhon
Dekhi,"
highlighting
the
collective
effort
and
magic
that
brought
the
film
to
life.
The
cast
includes
notable
names
like
Taranjit
Kaur,
Namit
Das,
Maya
Sarao,
and
others,
with
Seema
Pahwa
delivering
a
compelling
performance
as
the
family's
matriarch.
Seema
Pahwa
and
Sanjay
Mishra
shared
their
gratification
for
the
project,
emphasizing
the
enriching
experience
and
the
unique
opportunity
it
presented
for
in-depth
character
portrayal.
Manish
Mundra,
founder
of
Drishyam
Films,
reflected
on
the
film's
lasting
impact,
expressing
pride
in
it
being
the
first
film
produced
under
the
Drishyam
banner.
He
highlighted
the
studio's
dedication
to
presenting
authentic,
entertaining
stories.
To
celebrate
this
milestone,
Drishyam
Films
has
introduced
a
new
limited
edition
illustrated
poster
of
"Ankhon
Dekhi," designed
by
Shiraz
of
the
Khwab
Tanha
artists'
collective.
Drishyam
Films,
established
by
Manish
Mundra,
has
been
recognized
globally
for
its
contribution
to
cinema,
with
Mundra
being
listed
among
Variety
Magazine's
Top
10
Producers
to
Watch
Out
For
in
2017.
The
studio
is
committed
to
supporting
Indian
independent
cinema
and
producing
content
that
resonates
on
a
global
scale.
Their
portfolio
includes
acclaimed
titles
like
"Masaan,"
"Newton,"
and
"Kaamyaab,"
showcasing
the
rich
diversity
of
Indian
storytelling.
The
journey
of
"Ankhon
Dekhi"
from
its
release
to
becoming
a
cherished
story
ten
years
later
highlights
the
film's
universal
appeal
and
the
timeless
nature
of
its
narrative.
It
remains
a
testament
to
the
power
of
storytelling
and
the
impact
of
cinema
in
reflecting
the
complexities
of
life
through
a
lens
of
humor
and
warmth.