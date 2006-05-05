 »   »   » Director Rajiv Menon launches film institute

Friday, May 05, 2006

Chennai, (UNI): Renowned director-cinematographer Rajiv Menon has launched a film institute to nurture young talent on various aspects of filmmaking.

The Mindscreen Film Institute, would offer specialised courses and provide a platform to aspiring students to hone their skills, he told a press conference here.

Stating that the first such course would be on cinematography, he said those completing the course successfully and with desired grades, would be awarded a certificate as Associate Cinematographer.

He said graduates in any discipline from a recognised university, would be eligible to apply for the course. Those completing graduation this year and those currently working in the industry as Assistant Cameraman were also welcome to apply.

Mr Menon said the six-month intensive programme on Cinematography, would be a combination of in-depth technical theory sessions along with comprehensive hands-on practical workshops.

The total course fee would be 1 lakh.

