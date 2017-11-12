 »   »   » WHAT FAMILY FIGHT? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attends A Wedding With Abhishek, Shweta & Jaya Bachchan!

Rumours have been rife that things are not going smooth inside the Bachchan parivaar, but recently, the entire Bachchan family spotted at a wedding together and their pictures will surely put all the rumours to rest!

On a related note, they all looking every bit regal and gorgeous. Among other pictures, the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is so romantic that fans are going gaga over their pairing. Wanna have a look at their pictures? Here we go..

They Look So Beautiful We're sure that this picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will surely make your day. How gorgeous do they look! They Are Goals! Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan give us major siblings goals, while posing for a picture at a wedding. Twinning! Jaya & Shweta Bachchan redefine gorgeousness while twinning in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla couture. Big B With Shweta Bachchan Seen here is Amitabh Bachchan, posing with his daughter Shweta Bachchan at the wedding. Candid! Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda and blessed with two children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek Looks Dapper Seen here is Abhishek Bachchan, looking all dapper in a blue and golden kurta. Abhishek With A Guest At The Party The actor was seen having a gala time at the wedding and chilling with other guests at the wedding.

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Lefty, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan.