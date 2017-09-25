 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wants Aaradhya Bachchan To Respect Her Immensely!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says The MOST ROMANTIC line for Abhishek ; Watch video | FilmiBeat

At the 'Vogue Women Of The Year' Awards, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about instilling the same qualities in her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the actress got from her mother.

"My mother, I'd say, is the most important woman in my life. Your relationship with your mother is the most real, impactful, the most personal and intimate."

That's Sweet! "I love my mother, I respect her immensely. I am who I am because of my mother and I naturally pass that down to my daughter Aaradhyaa," added Aishwarya. Aishwarya Speaks About Her Next Film While, speaking about her work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said she is waiting excitedly to join the team of her next movie "Fanney Khan". Aishwarya Rai Looked All Excited "Good luck to the entire team of 'Fanney Khan'. I am looking forward to joining the team and enjoying the process of filmmaking. I would talk more about the film in the course of time," she said at the red carpet. Deserving Much! Looking gorgeous in a black gown at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, the actress took home the title of 'Vogue Influencer Of The Decade Award'.

Aishwarya is a part of Fanney Khan, an upcoming musical comedy film directed by Atul Manjrekar, with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film, Everybody's Famous. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13.