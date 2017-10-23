 »   »   » GOOD NEWS! Esha Deol & Her Husband Bharat Takhtani Are Now Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl

Esha Deol SPOTTED with daughter and husband outside Hospital; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Actor Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their first child, a baby daughter today i.e 23rd October.

Isn't that some amazing news pouring in? Scroll down to read more...

October Baby Reportedly, Esha gave birth to her first child in the wee hours of Monday at Hinduja hospital. The Pregnancy Rumours It was April 2017 when Esha's pregnancy rumours made the rounds. Later, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who wrote a book on Esha's mom and actress Hema Malini titled Beyond the Dream Girl, confirmed the news and told a tabloid, "Yes, Esha is pregnant and everyone in the family is delighted. After Ahana's son, Darein, Hemaji and Dharamji are eagerly waiting to be grandparents again." Hema Malini's Reaction Esha's mother, actress Hema Malini was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, ""I was waiting for that (Esha's pregnancy) and sensed it was happening but I didn't want to ask. Esha told me when the time comes I will tell you. I said fine, I will wait. But we were always praying for the best to happen so we are very excited about it! My daughter is staying with me and I am looking after her as a mother. We keep talking about kya karna hai, kaise karna hai..." The Babymoon Esha and her husband Bharat had visited Greece for the babymoon and had even done a stunning maternity photoshoot. The Lavish Baby Shower A few days after her traditional godhbharai ceremony, Esha's younger sister Ahana had thrown a lavender-themed baby shower for her.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, a businessman, got engaged in February 2012 after dating for a couple of years. The couple tied the knot in June 2012.

We wish the new parents hearty congratulations!