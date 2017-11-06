 »   »   » LEAKED PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's FIRST LOOK From Fanney Khan Sets; Looks Damn Glamorous!

If you're Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans, we have a sweet surprise for you and we're sure that it will make your day!

Finally, the much awaited pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the sets of Fanney Khan is out and boy, we just can't keep calm as the stunning diva is looking drop dead gorgeous in these 'on the sets' pictures.



Aishwarya Rai's Pics From Fanney Khan Sets Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shooting for Fanney Khan in the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai. Sporting a trench-coat, the actress is absolutely looking like a million bucks.

Sadly, A Crew Member Got Injured On The Sets On a related note, a crew member suffered injuries as a result of an accident. According to First Post, "The scene was being shot on the road, and a motorbike crashed into a crew member - a third assistant director - while she was crossing the road."

Why Fanney Khan Is In Tremendous Buzz? Last time, when Aishwarya Rai romanced Ranbir Kapoor, she became the 'talk of the town' and in Fanney Khan the lady is grabbing attention as once again, she will be seen romancing a young actor i.e., Rajkummar Rao!

Needless To Say Rajkummar Is Helluva Excited Recently, Midday quoted a source as saying, "Rajkummar keeps messaging and calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He SMSed her to know when she would begin shooting after their first schedule was put off. The Bachchan bahu is said to be taken aback by his over enthusiasm."

Crew Members Keep Teasing Rajkummar Rao Mid-day further quoted as saying, "Whenever he meets any unit hand, he is eager to know when he will begin shooting with Ash."

"His excitement level has now become a joke among the crew. They are hoping that by the time he wraps up Fanney Khan, he does not forget his long-time girlfriend, Patralekha."



Feeling Jittery Not so long ago, talking about romancing Aishwarya, he said, "There is a love angle between us (Rao and Aishwarya) which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman."

Fanney Khan Also Casts Anil Kapoor Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role, who plays an aspiring musician in the film. Recently, the makers had released his salt-and-pepper look from the movie.



Going by the rumours, the storyline of Fanney Khan revolves around the sensitive issue of 'body shaming'.