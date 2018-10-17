 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukerji Caught In One Frame; Why Aishwarya Rai Skipped K2H2 Starry Night?

Abhishek & Rani

An inside picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the event last night. While, Rani was all praises for Karan Johar, SRK and Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan shared fond memories of Yash Johar.



Why Aishwarya Skipped The Event?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to skip the Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebration for completing twenty years, as she had to attend the fundraising concert to help underprivileged women with breast, cervical and ovarian cancer by Women's Cancer Initiative.



Coming Back To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Celebration

Just like Abhishek, Kareena was also all praises for Karan Johar and said, ""Karan Johar is an exceptional part of my life and many many WhatsApp group. He is my partner is crime. He is my go to person when I have to gossip about the industry."



SRK Pulls KJo's Leg As Well

He said, "Now I find it quite creepy actually specially the scene where I am hugging one girl and holding the other and lustfully and very cheaply looking at this girl whose saree's pallo flies off, very creepy. It's quite wrong."



Karan added, "It is objectification, it's wrong."







Kajol Heaps Praises On Rani Mukerji

While praising Rani, Kajol said, "Since we are on this stage, I have to say that the one thing Rani never asked for was help. She came, she stood in front of all of us, in front of Shahrukh Khan, in front of me and Karan and never showed nervousness."



Kajol Further Added..

"She may have been nervous off screen, but never showed that on screen, stood there, gave her shot like a star. She wore the shortest skirts like a star, walked beautifully across the corridor in high speed. So, awesome!"



Rani responded by saying, "I love you Kajol Didi".







Varun-SRK's Funny Coversation

Varun Dhawan: How is your hair wet all the time in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?



SRK: Spirit Gum, go home and put it tonight and take a bath tomorrow.







AbRam - The Special Guest

AbRam joins his dad Shahrukh Khan & mommy Gauri Khan for celebrating twenty years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and boy, this little munchkin looks so cute!

