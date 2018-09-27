 »   »   »  Ayushmann Khurrana Observed Visually Challenged People To Get Into The Skin For Andhadhun!

Related Articles
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana went to different blind schools and observed the visually challenged people, to enact the same reactions as that of a visually impaired person. For understanding and observing their daily chores and the way of looking at the world, Ayushmann recorded hours of content at these blind schools. The actor later used all the tidbits for his character in AndhaDhun.
Ayushmann Khurrana Blindfolded Himself
Owing to the character's demand, Ayushmann also read scripts with blindfolds, which helped him a lot to focus on the character. Whenever he needed to focus on the character, he blindfolded himself and acted as a visually impaired person on the sets. It is quite difficult to enact the same reaction of a visually impaired person, for which Ayushmann went a mile ahead to get into the skin of a visually challenged person for his upcoming character in AndhaDhun.
A Visually Challenged Pianist
In his upcoming film AndhaDhun, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a visually challenged pianist whose life goes for a toss as his paths cross with Tabu's. Previously released, the quirky posters and the intriguing trailer had left the audience asking for more. The trailer was highly appreciated by the audiences and B-town celebrities.
First Time Working With Director Sriram Raghavan
This will be the first time that Ayushmann will mark his first association with ace director Sriram Raghavan. AndhaDhun revolves around the story of a visually challenged piano artist, showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn, as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.
Andhadhun Starcast & Grand Release
AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam. The film also features Radhika Apte, who lately has been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur. Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on the 5th of October, 2018.