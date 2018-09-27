English
 »   »   »  Ayushmann Khurrana Observed Visually Challenged People To Get Into The Skin For Andhadhun!

Ayushmann Khurrana Observed Visually Challenged People To Get Into The Skin For Andhadhun!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Actor Ayushmann Khurrana went to different blind schools and observed the visually challenged people, to enact the same reactions as that of a visually impaired person. For understanding and observing their daily chores and the way of looking at the world, Ayushmann recorded hours of content at these blind schools. The actor later used all the tidbits for his character in AndhaDhun.

    Ayushmann Khurrana Blindfolded Himself

    Owing to the character's demand, Ayushmann also read scripts with blindfolds, which helped him a lot to focus on the character. Whenever he needed to focus on the character, he blindfolded himself and acted as a visually impaired person on the sets. It is quite difficult to enact the same reaction of a visually impaired person, for which Ayushmann went a mile ahead to get into the skin of a visually challenged person for his upcoming character in AndhaDhun.

    A Visually Challenged Pianist

    In his upcoming film AndhaDhun, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a visually challenged pianist whose life goes for a toss as his paths cross with Tabu's. Previously released, the quirky posters and the intriguing trailer had left the audience asking for more. The trailer was highly appreciated by the audiences and B-town celebrities.

    First Time Working With Director Sriram Raghavan

    This will be the first time that Ayushmann will mark his first association with ace director Sriram Raghavan. AndhaDhun revolves around the story of a visually challenged piano artist, showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn, as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

    Andhadhun Starcast & Grand Release

    AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam. The film also features Radhika Apte, who lately has been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur. Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on the 5th of October, 2018.


    Read more about: ayushmann khurrana andhadhun
    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue