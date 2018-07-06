 »   »   »  Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone Trailer Is Out! Watch It Here

Related Articles
The much awaited trailer of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone is out and gets hotter as each seconds pass. The trailer shows Karenjit Kaur as a simple girl next door with dreams and aspirations, just like everybody else and suffers from low self esteem and confidence as her classmates make fun of her by mocking her appearance. Suddenly, things turn out to be different as she grows much older and the rest is history.
View the trailer of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone below!
It's such an amazing trailer, right? It walks us through the life of Sunny Leone and makes us understand things in her perspective. As we walk in her shoes, we do realise that things are were not a complete bed of roses for her and she had to cross several thorns to get to where she is currently now. From being a simple girl, to the cover pages of Penthouse Magazine and entering the adult entertainment to Bollywood, she has achieved a lot of things in her life and been through thick and thin.
The first season of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone will be premiered on July 16, 2018 on Zee 5 Originals. Don't miss it, folks! You'll never find a story like this ever again.
