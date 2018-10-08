 »   »   »  Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: Don't Ask Dirty Questions; She's Younger Than My Kid

Related Articles
- A Morphed Video Of Akshay Kumar Talking Against Tanushree Dutta Gets Removed!
-
- Pulkit Samrat's Open Letter On Tanushree-Nana Controversy: Weed Out Toxic People From The Industry
- Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Controversy: The Actor Cancels The Press Conference
- Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Harassment Controversy Is 'Meaningless' To Kailash Kher!
- Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Chitrangda Singh Supports Her Claims Against Nana Patekar
- Mahika Sharma Supports Tanushree Dutta; Calls Her 'Maa Durga' & Says 'My Country Is Very Illiterate'
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy has refused to calm down and the reason is none other than Nana Patekar himself! While Tanushree Dutta has made it pretty clear on what she went through and how one incident changed her life, Nana Patekar has refused to meet the media through a press conference, leaving everyone surprised. Amidst all this, a 2008 interview of Nana Patekar is going viral, where he had reacted to Tanushree Dutta's allegations and said a few words about the uproar.
Nana Refused To Address The Issue
He is quoted saying to the media reporters back then as, "I don't know what is happening. I don't have anything to do with it. If you want to know anything ask the director and producer."
A Reporter Reminded Nana Of Tanushree's Allegations
In the same video, a reporter told Nana that Tanushree has made several allegations against the makers of the film, saying, "I'm not able to do the rehearsals, I'm not able to do the dance steps that is why I am being put down on the set even though I was giving a lot of time on the set."
'The Allegation Is Wrong'
Nana can he heard as saying, "I can't give any explanation to this. Don't ask these dirty questions to me. She (Tanushree) is younger than my child. Leave it, it's not about what she thought. This allegation is wrong. This is all I can say about it."
Cut To Present: Press Conference Has Been Cancelled
A message was sent out to the media last night by Nana's son Malhar, stating the press conference would not take place.
"Sorry to be messaging at this hour, just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow, please pass on the message to your colleagues in the media. Will let you know about the further proceedings soon, regards," the message read.
Nana's Lawyer Has Sent A Notice To Dutta
Having said that, Nana Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta for allegedly making false accusations against him in an incident that dates back to a decade.
Patekar, who was shooting for the upcoming film Housefull 4 in Jodhpur with actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and others, returned to Mumbai on Saturday.