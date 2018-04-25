 »   »   » Rajkumar Hirani On Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Was Brave Enough To Allow Me To Tell His Story My Way!

Related Articles
Ever since the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju', praises have been pouring in from one of the most controversial biopics from all nooks and corners. Ranbir's amazing transforming into Sanjay Dutt has left everyone talking. At the teaser launch event of the film, while speaking about the making of the film, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra said,"I immediately said have you gone crazy, what is there in Sanjay Dutt's life, that you are going to make a film on his life, will you glorify him?. Then they started telling me the story, then slowly and steadily I started discovering Sanjay Dutt that frankly I didn't know."
Director Rajkumar Hirani also shared what made him take up this subject and make it into a film. Read on to know all the interesting details-
The Real Reason Why Hirani Decided To Make Sanju
The filmmaker said, "When Sanju narrated me his story for the first time, I felt I was sitting in a video library where different films are being played. As filmmakers, we are all greedy for content and Sanju was brave enough to allow me to tell his story my way. That's the primary reason why we have made this film. We had a great time while making this film"
Sanjay Dutt Has Not Been Glorified In The Film
The director shared, "When we heard the story, we thought that a film needs to be made, and we asked Sanju that we are going to make this film, do you have the courage? the story which you are telling us if it is shown on the screen will it be alright with you?. Will you not have any problem and Sanju agreed."
Sanju Is Made For The Family Audience
Writer Abhijat Joshi said, "With Sanju, I have seen Hirani's art and craft evolve into something richer. My father always said Raj's films have three Es- entertaining, enlightening and elevating. Without losing an ounce of drama or grit of Sanju's story, Raj has been able to maintain the entertaining, enlightening and elevating aspects of his craft. Although the teaser says 308 girlfriends, he has made a film which is for the Indian family."
A Story That Was Waiting To Be Told
"When we started putting together the story of Sanju, we started realizing that it was the most astonishing tale that we had ever come across. In a couple of months, we had 725 pages of a transcript. We had to decide which scenes which had to retain in the film. It was goofy, dramatic and unbelievable. This was the first miracle. I had never encountered a story like that in my entire life."
Ranbir's Hard Work
Abhijat further shared, "Ranbir stepped in and aced not only the body language and voice, but he also got captured the soul of Sanju in all the eras that are depicted in the film- all six of them. So far, we had only heard legends like Ben Kingsley do a Gandhi, Daniel Day Lewis playing a Lincoln or about Dustin Hoffman checking in a hospital to research while doing Rainman. For the first time in my life, I saw a young Indian actor do it and it happened before my eyes."
It Was Scary To Play Sanjay Dutt, Says Ranbir
On the other hand, Ranbir said, "Firstly I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So for me, it was a fan playing his icon. So the hardest thing for me was to give myself the confidence to do it. I consider Sanjay Dutt a very flawed person but a wonderful person. He's a pop icon. It was scary."
Sanju traces the journey of highs and lows of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani, the movie is slated to release on 29th June
