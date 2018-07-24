 »   »   »  Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals What Attracted Him To Make A Biopic On Sanjay Dutt’s Life

Rajkumar Hirani is one maverick director. The way he weaves magic on silver screen is not everyone's cup of tea and the director has done it again with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. While the ace director is riding high on the success of Sanju, he reveals what attracted him to make a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life.

While speaking to Indian Express, Hirani said, "Dad had a huge influence on me. I really look up to him for his brave acts. He was an outspoken man. For him, if it was the right thing, he would stand up for the smallest guy around him. I guess I get attracted to those things."



"Even (in Sanju) when it came to the parts about Dutt saab and Sanjay, I was attracted to those parts. Similarly, friends have always had a similar influence in my life. I have had lovely friends. Even in this film that part attracted me."



"In Sanju there are too many colours. Some other filmmaker could have taken a dark side to that story. A film (story) can be told in different ways. My natural bend is to get attracted towards things that have been an influence in my life," added Mr Hirani.



On the work front, Rajkumar Hirani might re-start working on the script of Munna Bhai 3. A few months ago, Hirani was quoted as saying, ""We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it."



Interestingly, rumours are also rife that Hirani is so impressed with the performance of Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju that he wants to cast him only as 'Circuit' in the film. However, there has not been any official confirmation from the makers of the film.

