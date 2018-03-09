 »   »   » Hollywood Legend Robert De Niro Throws A Surprise Birthday Dinner For Anupam Kher!

The Friendship Of Robert & Anupam

Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher are very good friends and they make sure they meet up whenever they visit each others countries.

Always Finding A Chance To Meet

On the occasion of Father's Day in 2017, Robert De Niro invited Anupam Kher to his residence in New York and took him the next day to his book launch event, 'Silver Linings'.

Anupam Kher On Top Of The Moon

"When the god of acting Robert De Niro invites you for lunch on Fathers Day to his house, you can't eat, because your heart is in your mouth," tweeted Anupam Kher.

Heaping Praises On Each Other

Anupam Kher had previously praised Robert De Niro as, "My acting idol Robert De Niro is also my friend. There are many brilliant actors but it's a huge deal for me to have Robert De Niro in my mail contacts."

What An Honour, Says Anupam!

In another tweet, Anupam Kher heaped praises on Robert De Niro, "And when god of acting Robert De Niro takes a picture where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an honour."

Doha Tribeca Film Festival

Earlier, in the year 2012, Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro had attended the Doha Tribeca Film Festival together.

During Rober't Visit To India

Robert De Niro had visited Anupam Kher's school of acting when he was in India and also met Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many more stars.

Now That's Something!

Ranbir Kapoor went a step ahead and placed his head on Robert D Niro's lap and took his autograph as well.