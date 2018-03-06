 »   »   » SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wins Kids' Hearts With Her Latest Outing, Leaves Us All Proud [PICS]

How Sweet!

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with the kids from 'Smile Train India' event to celebrate half a million free cleft lip surgeries.

Beauty In White

The actress is seen in Manish Malhotra's creation and looks absolutely resplendent in white. Don't you agree with us?

We Love Aishwarya For Her Work!

Don't you adore/respect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her collaboration with such charity chains? Well, we do!

Aishwarya On Smile Train

Speaking about her collaboration with Smile Train, Aishwarya was earlier quoted as saying, "There are a lot of children out there who desperately need help, but don't receive timely care because their families cannot afford this surgery or are ill-educated about this condition."

How Nice Is That!

"Working with ‘Smile Train,' if I can make a difference in their lives, it will certainly make me feel honoured and blessed," had further added Mrs Bachchan.

'Smile Is Most Amazing Experience'

Speaking about the affected children, once Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had beautifully expressed why she loves to be a part of Smile Train and had said, "A smile is definitely the most amazing experience in life and I am experiencing immense joy thanks to all of you."

Aishwarya Is Adamant To Spread Smile As Much As She Can..

"I am so glad that I personally took this step and will continue my efforts to spread this joy and happiness associated with a smile that we are experiencing in this room."

"I turn to the members of the media to help me spread the word and the work of Smile Train far and wide within our country and beyond."

What A Woman!

While seeing all the kids smiling post their surgeries, Aishwarya has said "A smile has so much more meaning when you have a heart that gets warmed by it."

A Day Full Of Smiles..

A heart-warming picture of Mrs Bachchan with the kids at Smile Train India press conference.