 »   »   »  Nana Patekar Sexually Harassed Me & Vandalised My Car With The Help Of Goons: Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar Called Up A Political Party To Attack Me, Says Tanushree Dutta

"Post the incident on the sets of Horn OK Please, Nana Patekar called up this political party who has a reputation of lynching and causing damages on the sets. And the producers called up the media to gain publicity from the whole situation."

My Car Was Completely Vandalised

"On one side we had the media and on the other side we had the political party workers. They vandalised my car completely. So, I got off my vanity van and head towards our vehicle."

Backed Out Of Horn OK Please Due To Nana Patekar's Harassment

"My father told the producers that we will leave for the day and asked them to think over the situation. My father told them that this actor has been troubling my daughter for the last 2 days and she will not do any dance with him."

A Real Horrible Experience

"If you guys insist on doing it, think over it. And we sat in the car and wanted to leave. That's when we had a big group of media personnel on one side and the political party workers on the other side. They started attacking our car," Tanushree Dutta summed it up to Zoom TV.

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta had just come out accusing an actor of sexual harassment and violence yesterday and people were sad that she didn't name the actor. However, she finally was brave enough and named the harasser and we're all shocked that it's Nana Patekar.

Will The #MeToo Movement Begin Now?

Now that Tanushree Dutta has finally named the harasser, we hope the #MeToo movement in India will take shape and other actresses will come forward and share their horrible experiences and most importantly, call the harasser by name.