 »   »   »  Was Mouni Roy Sexually Harassed On The Sets Of Akshay Kumar's Gold? Here's The Truth!

Mouni Roy Reacts To Such Rumours

She tweeted, "I was not harassed on the set of Gold by anyone. Director or otherwise. I wish this maligning would stop as it not only harassing me and Reema Kagti but also taking away from women that have truly been wronged.@konkonas @rachitmehrotra."

Mouni Recalls Her Own Eve-teasing Experience In Delhi

Recently, Mouni was seen interacting with the media at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. At the same event, Mouni also recalled her own eve-teasing experience when she used to study in Delhi.

"I think we have all experienced eve-teasing as a child. I have studied in Delhi and I have been petrified every evening that I have walked out on the streets. I have personally experienced the fear of walking out and being eve-teased or being looked at badly.

She Further Added..

"I used to be a person who used to be scared to talk about it because unfortunately, our society is such that they point fingers on girls only so, I think it takes lot of guts within yourself to talk about it in public so, I appreciate the fact that so many women are speaking about their issues."

Mouni On #MeToo

Reacting to the campaign, Mouni was quoted as saying, "It's high time that women should speak against harassment that they have faced in their lives. If they will not talk about it now then, when they should talk about it?"

Mouni Urges People To Come Forward & Talk About It

"I think they should take their matter to court but it will only happen when you will talk about the present situation because there are some cases which has happened so many years ago that there is no proof or evidence left to get due justice.

I think any one whether it's a man or a woman who is going through any kind of harassment should come out and talk about it because that is very important."

'Hope The #MeToo Movement Doesn't Frizzle Out In The Country'

Mouni also asserted that she hopes that the movement doesn't fizzle out in the country. "Not just the film industry, I genuinely feel that little children including boys and girls in our neighborhood or sometimes in our families, they go through similar kind of harassment that they can't talk about it.

"I just hope and pray that this campaign doesn't fizzle out because sometimes certain issues catch momentum in our country and unfortunately after few days, no one even talks or thinks about it.