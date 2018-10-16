India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Dia Mirza Lashes Out At Sajid Khan: 'He Was Extremely Sexist, Obnoxious & Ridiculous Towards Women

Dia Mirza Lashes Out At Sajid Khan: 'He Was Extremely Sexist, Obnoxious & Ridiculous Towards Women

By
    #MeToo: Dia Mirza makes SHOCKING revelation on Sajid Khan; Must WATCH | FilmiBeat

    Sajid Khan is in hot soup as his assistant director Saloni Chopra accused him of sexual harassment and even actress Rachel White and Simran Suri along with a woman journalist levelled allegations of sexual advances. If that was not enough, Bipasha Basu stated that Sajid Khan behaved in an ill manner on the sets of Humshakals and was rude to all the girls on the sets. Now Dia Mirza has come forward saying that she has first hand experience of Sajid Khan on the sets and he was extremely sexist, obnoxious and ridiculous towards women.

    Sajid Khan Was Extremely Sexist Towards Women

    "I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace," said Dia Mirza to India Today.

    It's Truly Shocking, Says Dia Mirza

    "But I wouldn't have imagined that Sajid could be capable of doing this to a woman. I completely understand the shock people are feeling right now, but it would be unfair to say that the names that are coming out is shocking."

    On Why Farhan Akhtar Didn't Speak Out Against Sajid Khan

    "It's a deeply bewildering time for a lot of people. I don't think anyone saw it coming. It is shameful that we didn't see it coming. Most are silent mainly because of the relationship that they share with these people."

    Sajid Khan Steps Down From Housefull 4

    When all of these sexual harassment allegations were mounted against him, Sajid Khan took to Twitter by saying that he's stepping down from Housefull 4 and also stated that people should not judge anything until the truth is out. Most of them found his reply too vague and filled with high-headedness.


