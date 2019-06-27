Article 15 Celeb Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Impressive Act Becomes The Talk Of The Town

It seems after Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to hit the ball out of the park yet again. After catching the special screening of Article 15, celebs can't stop showering praises on Ayushmann's work in the film and they're as impressed as the critics.

Article 15 Movie Review: This Ayushmann Starrer Is Some Food For Thought!

Swara Bhaskar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Stunned, inspired & in a stupor after watching #Article15 It's the BRAVEST mainstream Hindi film of this decade. Kudos @anubhavsinha sir @sirfgaurav Finally commercial #Bollywood has a defining film on #caste that says it like it is & more!! Kudos also to @ZeeStudios_ for making Article 15."

Taapsee Pannu also praised Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha, the director of the film and wrote, "बातें बहुत हुई काम शुरू करें क्या ?? ❤️❤️ #Article15. Can't possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with. May Your Tribe Grow."

Director Hansal Mehta writes, "#Article15 is also a very, very well written film. @anubhavsinha and @sirfgaurav make a great team. Their writing is relevant and very special."

Maniesh Paul also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Saw #Article15 last nite...BRILLIANT is the word... @ayushmannk is excellent as always!!Special mention to #KumudMishra sir and #manojpahwa sir!!so much to learn from them... but all boils down to the captain of the ship @anubhavsinha !!hats off sir!!"

Article 15 also stars Zeeshan Ayub, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The film is releasing tomorrow.