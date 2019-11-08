Bala Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Bala Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana | Yami Gautam | Bhumi Pednekar | FilmiBeat

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala arrived in theatres today and we're here with the live audience review. Bala, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, is the story of a man, suffering from alopecia (a condition that leads to unpredictable hair loss) and how he goes on to accept himself despite the imperfections. Ayushmann is known for doing different kind of roles and choosing unique scripts. Let's see whether this film of the actor has managed to woo the audiences to the theatres.

FILMY DUNNIYAA @moviereview1684: "Till the interwal @ayushmannk Is on Top notch @yamigautam Is looking too Cute What a entertainer💥💥💥 Humour is very good 🔥🔥🔥🔥 LoL😂."

HONEST- CriTic @realNipeshPatel: "It's Interval #Bala. Very Good - Full Entertaining @ayushmannk excellent👍👏."

Aavishkar @aavishhkar: "Positives: Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Performances, Humour, Music and the Climax. Negatives: 2-3 scenes in the 2nd half try to harm the screenplay. Towards climax at some point it may sound preachy. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."

R_For_Reviews 🎬 @R_For_Reviews: "#BalaReview - Ayushmann Khurrana shines as Bala in this comedy film with an important message! Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play their roles well and so does the other cast! Screenplay and Dialogues were great! #Bala Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats: "It's Interval and #Bala is a Laughter Riot So Far 🤣 From Humor to Emotion, Everything Falls At the right place in right time so far. Double Thumbs Up To the BGM of film, it's taking the impact to higher-level @ayushmannk 👌 @yamigautam @bhumipednekar 👍 MAZA AA GYA! #balareview."

Shreyansh Jain @shreyanshjain7: "I have always said that @ayushmannk is not an actor, he's a genre in himself, the only actor whose films I always see in the cinema twice after SRK. Bala will prove his final BO mettle in spite of UjdaChaman!"

Bollywood Reporter @BollywoodRepor5: "#bala is fully entertaining movie I'm sure you'll enjoy each and every moment of the movie emotions Comedy Romance all in one @ayushmannk is brilliant and #Yami & #bhumi is good screenplay were enjoyable & Music were OK overall Must Watch Movie 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 (4/5)

#balareview."

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik.

(Social media posts are unedited)