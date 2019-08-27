Kota Rani: A Film On Kashmir's Last Hindu Queen Announced; Phantom Films To Produce It

Make way for yet another historical film! A film on the last Hindu queen, Kota Rani has been announced by Phantom Films. It will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.

The official Twitter handle of Phantom Films shared the news and posted, "Here is perhaps the most relevant story today that you need to know.. @RelianceEnt& #Phantom are proud to announce a film on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, #KotaRani. @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena." (sic)

Check out the tweet here.

Here is perhaps the most relevant story today that you need to know.. @RelianceEnt & #Phantom are proud to announce a film on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, #KotaRani.@Shibasishsarkar @madmantena — Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) August 27, 2019

A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "The 14th queen of Kashmir is said to have fought and protected her land from invaders. Not only was she a brave warrior, she was known to be a great administrator and able military strategist. What's more, she was strikingly beautiful who used her beauty to gain power over men."

The film's producer Madhu Mantena told the daily, "It's a matter of great surprise that as Indians we don't know enough or at all about a personality like Kota Rani. It would be no exaggeration to compare her to Cleopatra and a lot of things that we are witnessing today are directly related to her story. Her life was extremely dramatic and she is perhaps one of the most able woman rulers India has produced till now. It would be a shame not to know about her."

Shibashish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment further added, "Our main aim is to make a remarkable film on Kota Rani, which will reach as many people as possible. Her character has many shades but without a doubt, she is one of the tallest female characters to have come out of our country. Paradoxically very few of us know how she kept Kashmir valley away from the invaders."

Well, we just can't wait to see who the makers zero down to play the queen. Any guesses? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.