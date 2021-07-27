Mahesh Babu's Exit From Ramayana: Madhu Mantena Reacts To The Rumours

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar was rumoured to be turned down Ramayana, the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari-Ravi Udyawar directorial. Recently, the rumourmills suggested that Mahesh Babu declined the offer to play Lord Ram in the project due to date issues. However, producer Madhu Mantena has now finally addressed the rumours.

In a recent interview given to TOI, Madhu Mantena revealed that Mahesh Babu was never approached for the project. "It's really funny. The thing is that I've already said we will announce the cast by Diwali and Nitesh still needs to find his characters because they are larger here," said the producer.

"Mahesh Babu and Namit Malhotra are very close friends of mine. I have shared a lot of work about Ramayan with them but there has never been a discussion between either Mahesh or me, or with anyone else about that. I think it is because of my proximity to some of the actors, that there's speculation," Madhu Mantena added.

"If we wanted to make 'Ramayan' with Mahesh, we would wait for him. But we are still in the process; Mahesh is wonderful, but whether to cast him is something for Nitesh to decide," concluded Madhu Mantena. The producer's revelation has now put an end to the rumours that suggested Mahesh Babu's exit from the project.