Pankaj Tripathi Says He Won’t Do A Child Abuse Scene No Matter How Much Money Is Offered

Pankaj Tripathi is considered to be one of the finest actors who has a explored a variety of roles in Gangs Of Wasseypur, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Newton and others. To watch Pankaj play dark characters with refinement and ease is what audiences love the most. Although Pankaj is not opposed to playing dark characters, there is one line which he has set for himself which he says he'll never cross. Pankaj does not want to sell the idea of fake masculinity.

"I will never sell the idea of fake masculinity through my work. I'm completely against portraying a man who is told that 'kyun ladkiyon ki tarah ro raha hai or mard ko dard nahi hota'," said Pankaj, according to Hindustan Times. He added, "Even when it comes to playing a bad guy, I'm fine with it, but if you ask me to do a scene which involves child abuse, I'll never do it no matter what money is offered to me."

He is not opposed to playing a 'bad guy', but the intention with which a bad guy is portrayed is the deciding factor in picking roles. "Kahani mein kuch kirdaar bure bhi hote hai but one has to see what the intention behind showing a bad guy is. Sometimes, we do such parts to add satire. I'm silently working on the changes that I want to see in the society through the mode of entertainment. Going forward, I'd rather do a role where I'd get to showcase what it means to be a real man or a gentleman," he said.

Pankaj has a number of movies coming up including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Panga, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, '83, Gunjan Saxena and more.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi Makes His Instagram Debut; Shares Mirzapur 2 Teaser

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi Gets Teary-eyed; Reveals He Stole Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers From A 5-star Hotel