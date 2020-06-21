A Case Has Been Filed Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty In Bihar Court

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left everyone shocked and raised many questions as to why would the actor take such an extreme step of taking his own life. The police didn't find any suicide note. While the post-mortem report confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxia due to hanging, there have been reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.

The aforementioned angle and the following social media uproar resulted in advocate Kumar Ojha filing a complaint against 8 Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and Ekta Kapoor. The advocate had told ANI, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme.”

And now, a complaint has been registered against Sushant’s rumored girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, in a court in Bihar on Saturday. For the uninitiated, Rhea was recently interrogated on June 18 for almost 10 hours by the Mumbai police with regards to the actor’s suicide.

PTI has reported that the case filed in Bihar court accuses the actress of abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kundan Kumar who hails from Muzaffarpur’s Patahi locality filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar. According to many media reports, the hearing of the petition will take place on June 24. Kumar in his complaint has allegedly accused Rhea of indulging in 'financial and mental exploitation’ of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kundan Kumar’s lawyer Kamlesh confirmed the news by stating, “My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud).”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: After A Close Friend, Police Might Now Summon 5 Production Houses