Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: After A Close Friend, Police Might Now Summon 5 Production Houses

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left everyone shocked and raised many questions as to why would the actor take such an extreme step of taking his own life. The police didn't find any suicide note. While the post-mortem report confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxia due to hanging, there have been reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.

The police are investigating the professional angle. It is also being said that there were some important text messages exchanged between Sushant and a close friend. The Mumbai police have already questioned the close friend but are yet to record her statement.

On the other hand, according to a few media reports, the police are now likely to summon at least five production houses and film producers to record their statements with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. They also want to understand why Sushant lost his signed films.

For the unversed, a few days ago, several people including politician Sanjay Nirupam had alleged that the Chhichhore fame actor had lost seven films in a short span of six months. It was also speculated that Sushant had some dispute with few producers lately.

In the meantime, The Mumbai Police team is continuing the investigation of the case and has now managed to unlock Sushant’s mobile and laptop. The devices have also been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in order to retrieve the deleted data if any. They have also recorded statements of 11 people so far including some of his family and friends.

