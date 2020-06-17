    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: After A Close Friend, Police Might Now Summon 5 Production Houses

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left everyone shocked and raised many questions as to why would the actor take such an extreme step of taking his own life. The police didn't find any suicide note. While the post-mortem report confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxia due to hanging, there have been reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.

      The police are investigating the professional angle. It is also being said that there were some important text messages exchanged between Sushant and a close friend. The Mumbai police have already questioned the close friend but are yet to record her statement.

      Sushant Singh Rajput

      On the other hand, according to a few media reports, the police are now likely to summon at least five production houses and film producers to record their statements with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. They also want to understand why Sushant lost his signed films.

      For the unversed, a few days ago, several people including politician Sanjay Nirupam had alleged that the Chhichhore fame actor had lost seven films in a short span of six months. It was also speculated that Sushant had some dispute with few producers lately.

      In the meantime, The Mumbai Police team is continuing the investigation of the case and has now managed to unlock Sushant’s mobile and laptop. The devices have also been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in order to retrieve the deleted data if any. They have also recorded statements of 11 people so far including some of his family and friends.

      ALSO READ: Sajid Nadiadwala Urges Home Minister To Stop Circulation Of Photos Of Sushant's Mortal Remains

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Didn't Need Camps; He Had His Own Kingdown: Actor's Close Friend Rohini Iyer

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 22:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X