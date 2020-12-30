Alaya F Says Her Parents Advise Her Not To Get Married Before 30 As It Would Be The Stupidest Decision

Actress Alaya F, the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala, says that unlike other Indian parents, her parents have always advised her not to get married before 30.

While speaking to Rajeev Masand, Alaya said, "When you're raised by single parents, they are inherently very independent, so they like to pass that on to their children. Both my parents, for that matter, have constantly said to me 'You have to be financially independent'."

She further added that in a country where parents usually put pressure on their kids for marriage, her parents are the complete opposite. "They're like 'Als, if you get married before you're 30 you're doing the stupidest thing you've done in your life. Focus on your career, focus on your work, focus on building yourself'. That's been said to me all the time," added Alaya.

Earlier, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Alaya had spoken about her parents' separation and said that she was 5 years old, when her parents got separated, and she does not remember much about it.

"I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it's okay," added Alaya.

ALSO READ: Alaya F, Sanjana Sanghi, Shreya Chaudhry And Others: 2020's Most Loved Debutantes In Bollywood

For the unversed, Alaya maintains a cordial relationship with her mom's fiance Maneck Contractor and her father's wife, Fathima. "They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them," had said Alaya.

With respect to work, Alaya has already wrapped up the shoot of Anurag Kashyap's untitled next, and reportedly signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

ALSO READ: Alaya F On Her Upcoming Projects: 'I Want To Do Different Films, Shock People With My Choices'