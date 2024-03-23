Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Trailer Of Akshay’s Film? DEETS

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Trailer
Release
Date:
Following
the
success
of
last
year's
Shahid
Kapoor-starrer
Bloody
Daddy
on
OTT,
filmmaker
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
is
set
to
grace
the
silver
screen
once
again
with
his
upcoming
directorial
venture
titled
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
With
a
stellar
cast
including
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chillar,
and
Alaya
F
in
pivotal
roles,
this
action-thriller
stands
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
anticipated
films
of
2024.
Produced
by
Pooja
Entertainment
and
AAZ
Films,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
was
announced
in
2022,
igniting
excitement
among
fans
who
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
its
release.
Notably,
the
film
marks
the
first-ever
collaboration
between
Akshay
and
Tiger.
The
anticipation
of
moviegoers
is
soon
to
be
satisfied
as
the
makers
have
finally
shared
an
update
on
this
much-hyped
project's
trailer.
Taking
to
social
media
today
(March
23),
film's
lead
star
Akshay
Kumar
announced
that
the
trailer
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM)
will
be
released
on
March
26.
Akshay
Kumar
wrote,
"REAL
ACTION
ka
ek
bada
dose
lekar
aa
rahe
hain
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan!
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer
out
on
March
26!
IN
CINEMAS
ON
10th
APRIL!
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10
#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"
Curious
about
when
and
where
to
catch
the
trailer
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan?
We've
got
you
covered.
As
mentioned
earlier,
the
trailer
is
set
to
premiere
on
MARCH
26
on
YouTube
and
the
official
social
media
platforms
of
Pooja
Entertainment
and
AAZ
Films.
Additionally,
the
film's
star
cast
will
be
sharing
the
trailer
on
their
verified
social
media
accounts
as
well.
For
the
uninitiated,
Akshay
and
Tiger
reportedly
play
soldier
in
the
much-hype
film
who
are
dedicated
to
safeguarding
the
nation
from
troublemakers.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
written
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
shot
in
various
locations,
spanning
Scotland,
London,
India,
Jordan,
and
the
UAE.
It
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
next
month,
on
the
occasion
of
Eid,
on
April
10.
Are
you
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan?
