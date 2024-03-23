Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Trailer Of Akshay’s Film? DEETS

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Date: Following the success of last year's Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy on OTT, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is set to grace the silver screen once again with his upcoming directorial venture titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. With a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles, this action-thriller stands as one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN TRAILER RELEASE DATE AND TIME

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in 2022, igniting excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release. Notably, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Akshay and Tiger. The anticipation of moviegoers is soon to be satisfied as the makers have finally shared an update on this much-hyped project's trailer.

Taking to social media today (March 23), film's lead star Akshay Kumar announced that the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) will be released on March 26.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "REAL ACTION ka ek bada dose lekar aa rahe hain #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26! IN CINEMAS ON 10th APRIL! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"

Take a look at the post here:

REAL ACTION ka ek bada dose lekar aa rahe hain #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan!#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26! 👊 🤜🤛



IN CINEMAS ON 10th APRIL! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/Wzw1BbpwYf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 23, 2024

As of now, the makers haven't announce the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer release time. However, it'll most probably get released post 12 pm.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN TRAILER

Curious about when and where to catch the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? We've got you covered. As mentioned earlier, the trailer is set to premiere on MARCH 26 on YouTube and the official social media platforms of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Additionally, the film's star cast will be sharing the trailer on their verified social media accounts as well.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN FILM RELEASE DATE AND OTHER DETAILS

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Tiger reportedly play soldier in the much-hype film who are dedicated to safeguarding the nation from troublemakers. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written by Ali Abbas Zafar and shot in various locations, spanning Scotland, London, India, Jordan, and the UAE. It is slated to hit the theatres next month, on the occasion of Eid, on April 10.

Are you looking forward to the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Share your views in the comments section below.